Science News Rou8ndup: Loss of taste, smell key COVID-19 symptoms: British scientists' study

Loss of taste, smell key COVID-19 symptoms: British scientists' study

Losing your sense of smell and taste may be the best way to tell if you have COVID-19, according to a study of data collected via a symptom tracker app developed by British scientists to help monitor the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. Almost 60% of patients who were subsequently confirmed as positive for COVID-19 had reported losing their sense of smell and taste, the data analyzed by the researchers showed.

