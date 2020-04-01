Left Menu
Science News Rou8ndup: Loss of taste, smell key COVID-19 symptoms: British scientists' study

Updated: 01-04-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:30 IST
Science News Rou8ndup: Loss of taste, smell key COVID-19 symptoms: British scientists' study
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Loss of taste, smell key COVID-19 symptoms: British scientists' study

Losing your sense of smell and taste may be the best way to tell if you have COVID-19, according to a study of data collected via a symptom tracker app developed by British scientists to help monitor the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. Almost 60% of patients who were subsequently confirmed as positive for COVID-19 had reported losing their sense of smell and taste, the data analyzed by the researchers showed.

