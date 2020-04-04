Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR issues advisory on setting up new COVID-19 testing labs in districts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:45 IST
ICMR issues advisory on setting up new COVID-19 testing labs in districts

In districts with no operational COVID-19 testing facility, setting up of a new centre will be considered if the number of suspected cases is more than 100 per day and the nearest testing laboratory is over 250 kms away in the plains and over 150 kms away in hilly regions, according to the ICMR. Currently, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved COVID-19 testing in more than 200 laboratories across the country.  Based on new requests from several districts for initiation of COVID-19 testing, the ICMR has come up with an advisory for setting up new laboratories.

According to the advisory, a testing laboratory can be made operational in a district in case the nearest one is at the above-mentioned distance and the existing laboratories are testing at least 100 samples each per day. If the nearest testing laboratory is at the above-mentioned distance, not testing 100 samples per day and does not agree to test samples from the affected district, then it will be closed down and permission will be given to set up a new laboratory, it said.

To have a testing facility, the district should also have a BSL-2-level government laboratory, including a molecular biology setup for virological diagnosis and availability of staff with a good understanding of laboratory biosafety and biosecurity, and trained to handle respiratory samples for viral diagnosis among others. "If a district has no government laboratory, but has a private laboratory which can apply for COVID-19 testing, the laboratory should have NABL accreditation and the scope of accreditation must include real-time PCR for respiratory viruses," the ICMR advisory stated.

Proofs of the mentioned requirements need to be submitted to the ICMR while applying for a new testing laboratory, including documents and photographs of the laboratory, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

52 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 4 dead

Four more COVID-19 patients died while 52 new cases were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total cases in the city to 330. 52 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai today, taking the total cases in the city to 330. Four people also...

Actress-author Patricia Bosworth dies from coronavirus at 86

Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, has died due to the coronavirus. She was 86. Bosworths stepdaughter, Fia Hats...

Turkey coronavirus deaths pass 500: health minister

Turkeys death toll from coronavirus topped 500, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Saturday, while the number of cases reached nearly 24,000. Most of Turkeys cases have been registered in the countrys economic capital Istanbul.The ...

UP CM says coopertion of people needed to keep social distancing if lockdown lifted on April 15

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that if lockdown is lifted from April 15, people should not begin to crowd at any place as efforts made in preventing the spread of coronavirus will go in vain.If the lockdown is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020