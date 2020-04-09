Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Rangers all-star Hamilton charged with child abuse: reports

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:21 IST
Ex-Rangers all-star Hamilton charged with child abuse: reports

Former Major League Baseball all-star Josh Hamilton was formally charged with child abuse following an altercation in September with his daughter, the US media reported on Wednesday. Texas prosecutors charged the 38-year-old Hamilton with injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, which is a third-degree felony under the American penal code.

The case stems from an alleged incident involving Hamilton and his 14-year-old daughter, according to Dallas-based television broadcaster CBSDFW and other reports. Hamilton had turned himself in on October 30 in connection with the case, and he was released on bail.

A condition of the bail was that he not have any contact with any child under 17. "Mr Hamilton is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court," his lawyer said in a prepared statement at the time of his release.

According to several media reports, Hamilton is alleged to have cursed at his daughter during an argument and threw a water bottle at her, striking her in the upper torso. He is also accused of throwing a chair in her direction and hitting her on the legs with his hands.

Hamilton was the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2010 when he hit a league-leading .359 for the Texas Rangers while adding 32 home runs and 100 RBIs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections

Indonesia confirmed on Thursday the biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections since cases were first announced last month, with 337 new cases taking the total to 3,293, said a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.Yurianto reported 4...

Three-man crew blasts off for ISS: NASA TV

A three-man crew successfully blasted off to the International Space Station Thursday, footage on NASA television showed, leaving behind a planet overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemicAnatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Russias Roscosmos ...

Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 76.28 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 76.28 provisional against US dollar....

Petrol, diesel demand slumps 66 pc in Apr; ATF down 90 pc as coronavirus eviscerates demand

Indias fuel consumption slumped by over 66 per cent in April as a nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel, which eviscerated demand. Petrol and diesel demand is down 66 per cent in April, while aviation turbine fuel ATF cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020