Belgian league buys time before declaring season dead

Under threat from UEFA, the 24 clubs in the Belgian Pro League on Thursday put back the date when they will vote to ratify a decision to abandon the season. A league committee recommended to the clubs on April 2 that the season, suspended since March 7 because of the coronavirus pandemic, be declared over.

The following day the governing body of European football called the decision "premature" and "unjustified" and threatened to deprive Belgian clubs of places in European competitions next season. The clubs were due to vote at a league general meeting on April 15, but on Thursday decided to postpone the meeting until April 24.

They gave no reason for the delay, but the Belgian Football Association (URBSFA) has said it is working with UEFA toward a "constructive" solution regarding the premature end to the Belgian championship. The URBSFA released a statement on April 4 saying that it would present the UEFA executive committee with "recommendations for stopping its championship" at an unspecified date.

If the league were to be stopped, the current leaders Club Brugge would be crowned champions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.