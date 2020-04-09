Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian league buys time before declaring season dead

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:54 IST
Belgian league buys time before declaring season dead

Under threat from UEFA, the 24 clubs in the Belgian Pro League on Thursday put back the date when they will vote to ratify a decision to abandon the season. A league committee recommended to the clubs on April 2 that the season, suspended since March 7 because of the coronavirus pandemic, be declared over.

The following day the governing body of European football called the decision "premature" and "unjustified" and threatened to deprive Belgian clubs of places in European competitions next season. The clubs were due to vote at a league general meeting on April 15, but on Thursday decided to postpone the meeting until April 24.

They gave no reason for the delay, but the Belgian Football Association (URBSFA) has said it is working with UEFA toward a "constructive" solution regarding the premature end to the Belgian championship. The URBSFA released a statement on April 4 saying that it would present the UEFA executive committee with "recommendations for stopping its championship" at an unspecified date.

If the league were to be stopped, the current leaders Club Brugge would be crowned champions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science Ministry's depts develop tools like digital infrared thermometers to fight coronavirus

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, different departments of the Ministry of Science and Technology have developed products like digital infrared thermometers and oxygen enrichment units for battling the pandemic, a stateme...

18 coaches in ER's Malda division turned into isolation wards

The Malda division of the Eastern Railway has converted 18 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients or those suspected to have contracted the disease, a senior official said here on Thursday. The divisions workshop was asked to tu...

IS-linked couple go on trial over bid to kill Indonesia minister

A couple with links to Islamic State went on trial in Indonesia Thursday for a failed assassination attempt last year on the countrys former chief security minister, with the pair facing a possible death sentence if convicted. The Jakarta h...

Euro zone close to deal on coronavirus economic package - Germany

Euro zone finance ministers are close to overcoming differences that are blocking approval of a multi-billion euro programme to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020