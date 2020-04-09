ISSF Running Target World Championship postponed due to COVID-19

Left Menu
The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Thursday postponed its Running Target World Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

09-04-2020
ISSF logo. Image Credit: ANI

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Thursday postponed its Running Target World Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Championship was scheduled to happen in Chateauroux, France, from June 9-19.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic the French Shooting Federation, Federation Francaise de Tir, has been forced to postpone the ISSF World Championship in Running Target which was planned to be held from 9th to 19th June in Chateauroux, France," the ISSF said in a statement. The competition has now been rescheduled to take place in the year 2021.

Earlier on Monday, the organising committee of the ISSF World Cup announced that the upcoming Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun World Cups slated to be played in Delhi have been cancelled due to coronavirus. Rifle and Pistol events were to be held from May 5-13 and Shotgun from May 20-29. The committee also confirmed that the ISSF Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun World Cup which would have taken place in Baku, Azerbaijan from June 22- July 3 has also been cancelled.

The novel coronavirus has infected almost 1.5 million people and killed over 88,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

