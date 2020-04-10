Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-ITF to furlough staff, 900 tournaments postponed

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 01:05 IST
Tennis-ITF to furlough staff, 900 tournaments postponed

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said 900 tournaments across all its circuits had been postponed so far because of the coronavirus pandemic and that it was furloughing half its staff. In a statement, tennis's governing body said it was implementing a range of measures to "safeguard jobs and protect the long-term health of our organisation and our sport" with president David Haggerty voluntarily taking a 30% salary cut for the rest of the year.

"The situation we are facing represents a fundamental challenge to our organisation and our sport," Haggerty, who was re-elected for another term last year, said in a statement. "Our purpose is to ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of our sport in collaboration with our 210 member nations, which is why we are making difficult decisions in the short term so that we can continue to deliver tennis for future generations across the globe."

The London-based governing body said half its staff would be placed on the UK government's job retention scheme. Under the scheme, employers can claim for 80% of furloughed employees' monthly wages, capped at 2,500 pounds ($3,085) per month.

The ITF will top up those payments to ensure all furloughed staff receive 80% of their full salary. Non-furloughed staff will work a reduced four-day week and the ITF will pay them 90% of their salary. The chief executives and directors will work also work four-day weeks and will be paid 80% of their salary.

The ITF's revamped Fed Cup Finals was one of the high-profile events postponed. It was supposed to have taken place this month in Budapest. "We have postponed more than 900 tournaments across all ITF circuits, including the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals 2020, and it remains uncertain when play can resume," a statement read.

"While postponing events and prioritising safety is the appropriate response in these exceptional circumstances, it has resulted in a number of complex challenges, including a significant loss of income." With so many tournaments postponed, the earning potential of hundreds of players has effectively dried up -- a serious issue for those lower down the rankings who struggle to make a living even in normal times.

The ITF said it was in discussion with other tennis stakeholders to provide support for nations and players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 1.5 million globally and the death toll rose above 89,400, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive grap...

Egypt reports 139 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Egypt on Thursday reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total since the start of the outbreak to 1,699, according to a health ministry statement.The Arab worlds most populous country also recorded 15 new deaths, raisin...

UK urges citizens to stay at home over Easter, police ready to get tough

Britain urged its citizens to stay at home over the coming Easter holidays, amid fears that the pull of wanting to see family and friends over the Christian holy day could undermine efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Britain is ...

Status of BlizzCon 2020 remains in question

The status of BlizzCon 2020 is up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Blizzard Entertainment acknowledged on its forums Thursday that it isnt sure whether the event will take place in its traditional manner.While were all ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020