One of India's oldest first-class players Walter D'Souza dead

One of India's oldest first-class players Walter D'Souza deadPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:09 IST
One of India's oldest first-class cricketer Walter D'Souza died on Thursday morning here. D'Souza was 93. He played for Gujarat and ACC and breathed his last at his home in suburban Khar. D'Souza played the 1950-51 Ranji Trophy final for Gujarat versus Holkar at Indore, in which he made 50 and 77 respectively. The final was won by Holkar by 189 runs.
