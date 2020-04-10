The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-VIRUS-BCCI-PAYMENTS BCCI clears dues of contracted players, says won't let anyone suffer in tough times By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The BCCI has cleared the quarterly dues of all its centrally-contracted cricketers and vowed not to let anyone suffer despite the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused financial blowback in other countries. SPO-FOOT-MINERVA-BAJAJ Maverick owner Ranjit Bajaj leaves I-League side Punjab FC New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Ranjit Bajaj, who has had several run-ins with the country's football authorities, has left Punjab FC after resigning as one of the directors of the I-League club.

SPO-VIRUS-DONATION Chess players raise over Rs 2.39 lakh for PM CARES Fund Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) A total of 17 Grandmasters and over 180 chess players participated came together to take part in an online blitz event to raise over Rs 2.39 lakh towards the PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 relief. SPO-VIRUS-SQUASH-GHOSAL Squash ace Ghosal uses lockdown break to become "nutrition expert" By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) It's never too bad to possess a second skill in times of lockdown as India's squash ace Saurav Ghosal is finding out while completing a certified course in nutrition.

SPO-VIRUS-DEEPIKA-COOKING From Archery to Culinary, Deepika Kumari's food for thought to beat lockdown boredom By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Apr 10 (PTI) There's no bull's eye to aim at for the time being so Deepika Kumari doesn't mind rustling up a mean chicken curry which will appeal to the taste buds of beau and fellow international Atanu Das. SPO-ATH-OLY-IRFAN Tokyo Games postponement has given more time for preparation: Race walker Irfan By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Race walker K T Irfan has no complaints regrading the postponement of the Olympics to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as he says it will give him more time to prepare for the Tokyo Games.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-CHAUDHARY Stranded at ancestral village, umpire Chaudhary climbs up trees in pursuit of mobile network By Dharmendra Pant New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Stranded at his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh due to the nationwide lockdown, ICC international panel umpire Anil Choudhury is grappling with a communication nightmare and says he has to climb up trees in search of mobile network. SPO-CRI-CLARKE-TENDULKAR Tendulkar best I ever saw, Kohli best among current lot: Clarke Melbourne, Apr 10 (PTI) Former Australian captain Michael Clarke feels Virat Kohli's fetish for big hundreds is similar to the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who was the "hardest to get out" with a technique which "didn't have a weakness".

SPO-CRI-AKMAL-LD PCB Akmal not to appeal against corruption charges, PCB refers matter to disciplinary committee Karachi, Apr 10 (PTI) Wicketkeeper batsman Umar Akmal has decided not to appeal against the corruption charges levelled against him by the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has referred the matter to its disciplinary panel. SPO-CRI-IPL-CUMMINS Cummins willing to play IPL behind closed doors Melbourne, Apr 10 (PTI) The costliest foreign player in Indian Premier League, Pat Cummins says he would be willing to play in the T20 event without fans as it would help bring a sense of normality in a world ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-CUMMINS-CLARKE Toned down aggression was to win back fans not protect IPL contracts: Cummins on Clarke jibe Melbourne, Apr 10 (PTI) Australian cricket team's low key aggression against India during the 2018-19 Test series was more about winning back fans rather than protect their IPL contracts, said pace spearhead Pat Cummins, rejecting former skipper Michael Clarke's contentious claims. SPO-VIRUS-HOCK-IND India's FIH Pro League tie against NZ cancelled due to COVID-19 New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) India's last round of home matches in the FIH Pro League next month was cancelled on Friday after the New Zealand men's hockey team called off its Asian leg of the event due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-WC-AIFF-PATEL AIFF working with FIFA to finalise new dates for Women's U-17 World Cup: Patel New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) All India Football Federation is in discussion with world body FIFA to retain the original age criteria of the participating players and finalise new dates for the U-17 Women's World Cup, AIFF president Praful Patel said on Friday. SPO-CRI-PAK-ALI Azhar Ali backs Misbah, says virus-affected WTC should be extended Karachi, Apr 10 (PTI) Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has backed head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq's suggestion that the coronavirus-affected World Test Championship should be extended in the wake of the global pandemic.

