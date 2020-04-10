Sports News Roundup: Woods battling son Charlie for green jacket; French federation launches 35-million euro support plan and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacket

Tiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the world's top golfers over the next four days, instead he will battle his 11-year-old son Charlie for it over putting competitions. The Masters, which Woods won in magical fashion for a fifth time a year ago to claim his first major since 2008, has been postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down world sport on an unprecedented scale.

Tennis: French federation launches 35-million euro support plan

The French federation is launching a 35-million euro support plan for French tennis amid the coronavirus crisis, it said on Friday. Professional tennis has been suspended until mid-July and Wimbledon has been cancelled. The May 24-June 7 French Open has been rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

Soccer: 1982 Brazil team reunite to help fight COVID-19

Members of Brazil's 1982 World Cup squad have reunited to ask their compatriots to work together and donate money to help the country's overcrowded favelas avoid the worst ravages of the coronavirus. In an initiative led by Paulo Roberto Falcao, 19 players, including Zico, Junior and Leandro, recorded a video message appealing for donations.

On this day: Died April 11, 1977: Karen Krantzcke, Australian tennis player

Karen Krantzcke played tennis at a time when Australia was routinely producing the world's best women's players, but her premature death at the age of 31 cemented her legacy far beyond anything she achieved on court. Krantzcke collapsed while jogging following victory in the doubles final of a tournament in Florida on April 11, 1977.

Tokyo 2020 working toward new date, but virus clouds future

Tokyo Olympics organisers are focusing on their new Games start date in 2021, they stressed on Friday -- even if the coronavirus outbreak complicates preparations for the remade extravaganza. Last month, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government agreed to postpone the Games, due to start in July this year, to 2021 because of the impact of coronavirus, which has killed over 89,000 people worldwide.

Former Fox executives plead not guilty in FIFA soccer corruption probe

Two former 21st Century Fox executives and a South American sports marketing company pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in New York in the long-running corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer. The former Fox executives, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, and Full Play Group SA entered their pleas to crimes including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy at an arraignment before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn.

FIFA chief warns against re-starting soccer too early

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has warned against re-starting soccer too early amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling FIFA's 211 member associations on Friday that such behavior would be irresponsible. Soccer around the world has come to a standstill with domestic leagues on hold and major tournaments such as Euro 2020 and the Copa America postponed for one year.

Doping: Russian ban could harm Olympic movement during coronavirus crisis - minister

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Friday officials should not rule against the country in its appeal to overturn a doping ban because it would undermine the Olympic movement as the world struggles to contain the coronavirus. Russia has appealed a four-year ban from competing under its flag at major international sporting events, including the Olympics. The ban was imposed after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found that Moscow had provided it with doctored laboratory data.

Mayweather to return to boxing ring ... in virtual matchups

Floyd Mayweather went undefeated during his storied career and will now hope to maintain that dominance in simulated bouts after agreeing to put his digital likeness up against other boxing greats, it was announced on Thursday. The joint venture between Mayweather, streaming platform fuboTV and virtual entertainment company FaceBank, allows for some of greatest fights of all time that never happened and could have never happened.

USA Swimming reschedules Olympic team trials

USA Swimming said on Friday it had rescheduled its Olympic trials to June 13-20, 2021 and that they would remain in Omaha, Nebraska. The rescheduling of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak has left a number of U.S. sports scrambling to reschedule their trials.

