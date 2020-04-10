Left Menu
Report: Teams seeking to delay NBA draft

Updated: 10-04-2020 23:27 IST
Many NBA teams are urging the league to delay the 2020 draft scheduled for June 25, ESPN reported Friday. With the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place guidelines limiting their ability to gather information on draft-eligible prospects, teams want the draft pushed back to Aug. 1 at the earliest.

"Multiple top team executives" told ESPN that a delay would give the organizations more time to complete the pre-draft process, including interviews, medical exams and in-person workouts. The NBA halted its regular season on March 11. Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week the league doesn't plan to make any decisions regarding the calendar until at least May 1.

