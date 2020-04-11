Left Menu
Excel to change top and mid laners for LEC summer split

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 06:46 IST
After barely missing out on the playoffs in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) spring split, Excel Esports will change their top lane and mid lane players heading into the summer split. Excel wound up in seventh place in the LEC's spring standings with a 7-11 record. The top six clubs in the 10-team league headed to the playoffs that are still underway.

In a Twitter post, Joey "YoungBuck" Steltenpool, coach of the British club, noted that the spring result was an improvement over the team's ninth-place finish in the 2019 LEC spring split (at 5-13) and 10-place standing in the 2019 LEC summer split (at 4-14). However, the Netherlands-born coach added, "Ultimately we fell short of reaching our goal to make the playoffs. In light of that, we have reviewed the situation internally and feel that to be confident in reaching that goal in the Summer Split 2020, a change is necessary.

"With that in mind, we have decided to make a change to our top lane and mid lane positions heading into the Summer Split. More information on all of this will be shared in the near future." South Korea's Ki "Expect" Dae-han was Excel's top laner for the spring split, and his countryman Son "Mickey" Young-min was the mid laner.

The team also has top laner Rosendo "Send0o" Fuentes of Spain and mid laner Joran "Special" Scheffer of the Netherlands under contract. The LEC summer split is set to start May 22.

--Field Level Media

