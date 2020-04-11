Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia did not go 'easy' on Kohli, says Paine

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 11-04-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 07:25 IST
Cricket-Australia did not go 'easy' on Kohli, says Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine has dismissed the suggestion of his predecessor Michael Clarke that his players went soft on India skipper Virat Kohli in their 2018-19 series for fear of losing lucrative Indian Premier League contracts. Kohli led India to their first test series triumph in Australia on the tour, which came a few months after Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for their parts in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Clarke told a local radio station this week he thought Australian cricket, reeling from that scandal, had "sucked up" to India and that some players did not "sledge" the opposition because they wanted to play with them in the IPL. "I certainly didn't notice too many people being that nice to Virat or not trying to get him out or anything like that," Paine, who took over from Smith after Newlands and captained Australia throughout the India series, told ESPN Cricinfo.

"I thought everyone who had the ball in their hand or when we were batting were trying their absolute best to win the game for Australia. "I'm not sure who was going easy on him. We certainly had a thing where we didn't want to provoke any fight with him because we think that's when he plays at his best.

"I certainly wasn't holding back, but again the IPL's not a huge draw for me at the moment, so I had nothing to lose. "But anytime our guys go out and play a test match for Australia, they'll be giving their absolute all and I'm pretty sure they're not thinking about an IPL contract when they're running in, bowling to Virat."

IPL contracts are extremely lucrative with Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins becoming the most expensive overseas buy in December when Kolkata Knight Riders paid $2.18 million for him. The start of this year's IPL has already been pushed back to April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with further postponements looking likely.

India are scheduled to play another four-test series in Australia at the end of the year, although a significant relaxation of government measures currently in place to control the virus would be required for the tour to go ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador announces humanitarian account and social measures to address pandemic

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno announced on Friday the creation of a humanitarian assistance account that will be funded with contributions from companies and citizens to address the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.The pande...

Cricket-Australia did not go 'easy' on Kohli, says Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine has dismissed the suggestion of his predecessor Michael Clarke that his players went soft on India skipper Virat Kohli in their 2018-19 series for fear of losing lucrative Indian Premier League contracts. Kohli l...

Trump orders U.S. government to help Italy in coronavirus fight

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered top U.S. administration officials to help Italy in fighting the novel coronavirus by providing medical supplies, humanitarian relief and other assistance.In a memo to several Cabinet ministers, ...

Argentina's Fernandez extends coronavirus lockdown through April 26

Argentina will extend until April 27 the lockdown it imposed last month to control the spread of the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address on Friday, adding that the measure would be applied only in major citi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020