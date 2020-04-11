Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss to drop one investigation against Blatter - reports

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 09:36 IST
Swiss to drop one investigation against Blatter - reports

The Swiss Public Prosecutor's Office (MPC) has decided to close one of two investigations into former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, reports claimed. According to French newspaper Le Monde and German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung, the disgraced 84-year-old will not be prosecuted over a charge relating to TV rights sold to the Caribbean Football Union (CFU).

That was one of two criminal cases opened against Blatter in 2015 for "suspicion of unfair management and breach of trust". Blatter told AFP on Friday that he had "not personally received the document of the MPC. I will ask my lawyer to forward it to me.

"It relates to the contract over TV rights." Swiss prosecutors suspected Blatter of having signed a "contract unfavourable to FIFA" with the CFU, then under the control of Jack Warner, who was banned from football for life and indicted for corruption by American justice officials. The contract granted television rights for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups to the CFU for 600,000 dollars, an amount deemed to be below market price.

Blatter, however, still faces a second criminal investigation over the controversial payment of two million Swiss francs (1.89 million euros) to Michel Platini, the former president of UEFA, in February 2011. "Once the case concerning the payment of 2 million Swiss francs to Platini is also closed, I will ask FIFA for my rehabilitation.

".... because my suspension by the FIFA ethics committee was made on the basis of accusations by the Swiss justice," Blatter, who was ousted from office in 2015 and is serving a six-year ban from FIFA activities, told AFP. Platini was banned from football for four years by FIFA, where he was then vice-president, in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Labourers' exodus hit medicine supply chain in Delhi

By Siddharth Sharma As scores of daily wage workers have moved back to their hometowns due to the spread of coronavirus, the impact of migration can be seen affecting the medicine distribution chain in the capital.Ashish Grover, General Sec...

Mia Farrow says her daughter Quincy has COVID-19

Veteran actor Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, the 75-year-old actor said Quincy has been forced to seek medical attention at a hospital.A personal req...

FEATURE-No bed of roses: East Africa's female flower workers lose jobs as coronavirus hits exports

E mma Wanjiru had been packing roses at the flower farm in Kenyas Rift Valley town of Naivasha for six months when she was told not to come back two weeks ago.The mother-of-two was devastated to lose the monthly wage of 7,200 Kenyan shillin...

Tua on injury-prone label: 'I'm not playing badminton'

Tua Tagovailoa tried again Friday to refute the notion that he is injury-prone. The former Alabama quarterback, who is expected to be one of the top picks in this months NFL draft, defended his health history Friday night in an Instagram Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020