Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-No-width: how Broad tamed Warner during last year's Ashes

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-04-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 12:23 IST
Cricket-No-width: how Broad tamed Warner during last year's Ashes

England quick Stuart Broad reckons his total domination of Australia opener David Warner in last year's Ashes series was down to his strategy of denying the batsman any width to play his fierce cut shots and square drives. Broad dismissed Warner seven times in 10 innings as the subdued left-hander finished the drawn series with only 95 runs.

"He is such a dangerous player and one of the best third-innings opening batsmen in the world," Broad said in a Sky Cricket podcast. "Having played against him a lot over the last eight or nine years, I found that, as I am a taller bowler, when he sat back in the crease he was cutting and square driving me a lot to the boundary.

"I decided I was just going to try and hit his stumps every ball. I was not going to try and swing it away from it as I felt that gave him width, I was just going to scramble the seam." Broad said he kept attacking the stumps and did not mind the occasional straight drives.

"Once I got him at Lord's, the third time in a row, I just got that feeling like I was getting a bit of a competitive edge over him," said Broad, who has 485 wickets from 138 tests. The lanky right-arm bowler has forged a formidable new-ball partnership with Jimmy Anderson, test cricket's most prolific seam bowler, and he attributed their success to their complimentary approaches.

"I love the competitive side of cricket, the moment of winning, working a batsman out, getting a wicket, but he just loves any sort of bowling and is at his happiest just trucking in," Broad added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

UP Shia board tells members to inform police about those who attended Tablighi meet

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has directed all its caretakers to immediately inform police if they hear about any person who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhis Nizamuddin area. In a statement issued here, chairman of Utt...

New York buries unclaimed bodies at fast pace to clear space in morgues for COVID-19 victims

Authorities in New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, are burying unclaimed bodies quickly to clear space in the citys morgues, where mortal remains of COVID-19 patients are piling up, according to a media report. A ...

Pakistani army kills 7 militants in North Waziristan

By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Apr 11 PTI Pakistans military raided a militant hideout in a former Taliban stronghold on the countrys border with Afghanistan, triggering a fierce clash in which seven militants and two soldiers were killed. ...

Doctor takes sick newborn to hospital on bike; saves his life

Doctors are considered second to God and this came true for a newborn in the neighbouring Alibaug town, who was taken to a neonatal facility on a doctors two-wheeler when he developed respiratory problems just minutes after his birth. Aliba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020