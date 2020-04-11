Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Pakistan keen to host ICC events in 2023-31 cycle

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:55 IST
Cricket-Pakistan keen to host ICC events in 2023-31 cycle
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has offered to host global flagship tournaments after the International Cricket Council (ICC) invited expression of interest from its members for events in the 2023-31 cycle.

Pakistan last staged an ICC event in 1996 when it co-hosted the 50-overs World Cup with India and Sri Lanka and the country has been largely starved of international cricket since a 2009 attack on the touring Sri Lanka team in Lahore. "The PCB has expressed its interest in hosting ICC events during the 2023-31 events cycle," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson told Reuters.

"We will work in line with ICC guidelines and look forward to submitting a strong proposal in the coming months." Pakistan played their first test on home soil since 2009 against Sri Lanka in December and have hosted Bangladesh this year.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney toured several member countries encouraging bids following the governing body's decision to select hosts of future events through a bidding process. "We are extremely encouraged with the positive response we've received for the 2023-31 cycle," an ICC spokesman said.

"We have had close to 100 offers with 18 members showing interest in holding the 28 events proposed for the cycle."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-St Etienne close on charity goal with virtual ticket sales

St Etienne, whose French Cup final against Paris St Germain has been postponed due to the coronavirus, are closing in on reaching their goal of raising 80,000 euros by selling one-euro tickets for a virtual game against COVID-19 at the Stad...

Cricket-Pakistan keen to host ICC events in 2023-31 cycle

Pakistan has offered to host global flagship tournaments after the International Cricket Council ICC invited expression of interest from its members for events in the 2023-31 cycle.Pakistan last staged an ICC event in 1996 when it co-hosted...

Norway says still willing to cut oil output if OPEC+ plan implemented

Norway, Western Europes largest oil producer, said on Saturday the country was still considering cutting oil production if the OPEC group implemented its plan.How any potential output cut will be carried out by Norway, and the size of it, w...

LIC gives 30-days extension for premiums due in March, April

Life Insurance Corporation on Saturday announced an extension of 30 days for payment of premium due in March and April 2020 to mitigate the hardships being faced by policyholders in the wake of COVID-19. For February premiums, where grace ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020