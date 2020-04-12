Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virender Sehwag urges people to stay safe and follow govt directives amid COVID-19

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Sunday shared a gratitude message to corona warriors and urged people to stay safe and abide with central and state government directives sincerely.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:26 IST
Virender Sehwag urges people to stay safe and follow govt directives amid COVID-19
Former India batsman Virender Sehwag. Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Sunday shared a gratitude message to corona warriors and urged people to stay safe and abide with central and state government directives sincerely. "We are not able to get out of our homes, we are not able to go for morning walks, we are not able to go to shopping malls, if you think these are hardships, then I have to say you have not seen real hardships in life, the doctor, nurses, police are not worrying for their lives and they are making sure that we are safe. They have put their lives at risk. I would just like to tell you to stay safe and abide by whatever the state and central government has asked you to do," Sehwag said in a video post on Twitter.

As the country is under the grasp of coronavirus pandemic, the frontline workers including doctors, nurses, police personnel, sanitation workers, and essential suppliers are putting there all to serve the countrymen in this crisis. With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 8356, including 716 cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Jaipur cops warn violaters they will face the music: Masakali 2.0 on loop

Think twice before violating the coronavirus lockdown in the Rajasthan capital Jaipur Police will inflict Masakali 2.0 on you. Police here have warned on social media that they will confine violators to a room and then play the song, a rece...

Pune: One nurse tests COVID-19 positive, 30 others quarantined

Around 30 nurses of a private multispeciality hospital here have been quarantined after one of their colleagues tested coronavirus positive, its office- bearer said on Sunday. A 45-year-old nurse of the Ruby Hall Clinic tested coronavirus p...

Congo records second Ebola death in days - WHO

Adds quotes, background BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 12 Reuters - D emocratic Republic of Congo recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than seven weeks without a new case, the World Health Organization said on Sun...

No need to file hard copy of application for seeking anti-dumping or safeguard probe: DGTR

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies DGTR, under the Commerce Ministry, has said that there is no need for an applicant seeking a probe for anti-dumping or safeguard or countervailing duties to file a hard copy of the application. In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020