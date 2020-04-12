Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hodgson wary of 'artificial' end to Premier League season

PTI | London | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:02 IST
Hodgson wary of 'artificial' end to Premier League season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned against "artificial means" of deciding the Premier League. In a statement to the London club's supporters, which saw the former England boss thank health workers and all those trying to combat the coronavirus, the veteran former England manager insisted there was widespread support for playing the 2019/20 season out to a finish.

"Everyone is in total agreement we need an end to this season," wrote Hodgson. "We don't want artificial means of deciding who wins the league, who gets into the Champions League, who gets relegated and promoted." His letter came after UEFA, European football's governing body, warned a failure to complete domestic leagues could see clubs excluded from continental competitions next season.

Hodgson said players who, in common with the rest of the British population, are currently in lockdown would ideally like three to four weeks' preparation before playing a match again. But the 72-year-old added: "I accept there may have to be a squeeze on that time-frame." The Premier League has been suspended until April 30 at the earliest, with further delays looking likely.

League leaders Liverpool, one of Hodgson's former clubs, are a huge 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, with nine games to play and need just two more wins to be certain of their first English championship in 30 years. Palace are currently safely in mid-table, with the Eagles 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Gen.G hold on to slim lead in LCK standings

Gen.G were upset 2-1 by Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 on Sunday but still maintain a narrow hold on first place in the standings entering the final week of play in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring event. DragonX won their sixth in a row, to...

Number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 43

The number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 43 on Sunday with the inclusion of E-block Abu Fazal Enclave, E-block East of Kailash block and Bengali Colony Mahavir Enclave among others. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Ensure strict compliance of lockdown: UP chief secy to DMs, SPs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all the district magistrates and the senior superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. UP Chief Secretary ...

Mizoram has enough stock of PPEs: Official

Mizoram has enough stock of personal protective equipment PPE for health workers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the state Health department said on Sunday. State Nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme IDS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020