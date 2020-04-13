Left Menu
Former DT Johnson settles with Minneapolis following '14 arrest

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 04:29 IST
Former DT Johnson settles with Minneapolis following '14 arrest

The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay former NFL defensive tackle Tom Johnson $475,000 to settle the lawsuit Johnson filed against the city stemming from his arrest in 2014. The settlement, which was announced Friday, ends a half-decade long drama that began when Johnson was arrested outside a Minneapolis bar in October 2014. The lawsuit, filed in 2016, alleged the two arresting officers violated Johnson's civil rights when they pepper-sprayed him and used a stun gun on him before arresting him. The lawsuit claimed the officers started the confrontation with Johnson.

The officers were off-duty at the time, working private security at the bar. Johnson was in his first season with the Vikings at the time of the incident. He would spend four-plus seasons with Minnesota, registering 107 tackles, 20.5 sacks and his only interception in 75 games (25 starts). In all, he made 186 tackles with 25.5 sacks in 116 career games (26 starts) with New Orleans, Minnesota and Seattle.

Johnson, 35, did not play in the NFL in 2019. According to reports, Johnson originally sought $75,000 in damages, claiming he was "injured, jailed, publicly humiliated and ultimately forced to defend himself from criminal charges" as the police report identified Johnson as the instigator.

Johnson was acquitted in 2015 of the charges stemming from the arrest. "Going to trial risked the potential of the city being forced to absorb a much larger financial loss of an unknown amount, at a time when every dollar is essential to providing services that are critically important right now," interim city attorney Erik Nilsson said in a statement.

"The officers and the city actually had to be accountable for something that went on at the end of the day that was very unprofessional," the 35-year-old Johnson told ESPN. --Field Level Media

