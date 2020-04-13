Sociedad backtrack on training return

Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad said that they had shelved plans to resume training from Tuesday after talks with government officials. Like all other clubs, Sociedad players have been in lockdown since mid-March as the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the country, causing almost 17,000 deaths.

"After today's discussions with (local officials), and in accordance with Real Sociedad's desire to respect and act according to the needs of society at all times, we have decided to continue with the individual work of our players as it has been developed so far," said the club. "Therefore, the players will continue to work at home." Real Sociedad insisted Sunday that they had never intended to resume group training, but simply to offer the possibility to players of doing "individual work" on its premises.

The Spanish club said it was "working on developing a return to work" for its players but that it would always be done "while respecting the security measures established by the authorities"..

