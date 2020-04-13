Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sociedad backtrack on training return

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 13-04-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 10:16 IST
Sociedad backtrack on training return

Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad said that they had shelved plans to resume training from Tuesday after talks with government officials. Like all other clubs, Sociedad players have been in lockdown since mid-March as the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the country, causing almost 17,000 deaths.

"After today's discussions with (local officials), and in accordance with Real Sociedad's desire to respect and act according to the needs of society at all times, we have decided to continue with the individual work of our players as it has been developed so far," said the club. "Therefore, the players will continue to work at home." Real Sociedad insisted Sunday that they had never intended to resume group training, but simply to offer the possibility to players of doing "individual work" on its premises.

The Spanish club said it was "working on developing a return to work" for its players but that it would always be done "while respecting the security measures established by the authorities"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam orders workers at Samsung Display unit to be quarantined after COVID-19 case

Authorities in northern Vietnam have ordered people working at a unit of Samsung Display in the country to be quarantined after a worker there tested positive for the new coronavirus.A 25-year-old worker of the EQC-SI unit of the Samsung Di...

GMR Airports gets LoA for development and operations at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh

GMR Airports Ltd said on Monday it has received a letter of award for development and operations of a greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh. In February 2019, the company had emerged as the highest bidder for the ...

My mother always told me you will come back to Manchester United: Paul Pogba

French midfielder Paul Pogba revealed that, after leaving Manchester United in 2012, his mother was confident of him returning to the club. Pogba came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford while Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge but after o...

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown - sources

India is planning to restart some manufacturing after April 15 to help offset the economic damage of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, two government sources said, even as it weighs extending the lockdown.The 21-day lockdown of Indias more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020