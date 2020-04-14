Left Menu
Development News Edition

American football-XFL files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to coronavirus

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-04-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 02:23 IST
American football-XFL files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The XFL, a reboot of the 2001 league of the same name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday a month after it had to cancel the remainder of its inaugural season because of the coronavirus outbreak. The brainchild of Vince McMahon, the XFL 2.0 was the second attempt by the World Wrestling Entertainment impresario to provide an NFL alternative to American football fans, the first folding in 2001 after one season.

"Unfortunately, as a new enterprise, we were not insulated from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis," the XFL said in a statement. "Accordingly, we have filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code." The eight-team league began play in February and canceled the season after five weeks as the spread of the new coronavirus brought the global sporting calendar to a virtual halt.

According to a Delaware court filing made by XFL parent company Alpha Entertainment, the decision to scrap the rest of a season that was scheduled to conclude on April 26 cost the league "tens of millions of dollars in revenue." The announcement that the XFL came three days after media reports said the league was suspending operations and laying off most employees after failing to finish its first season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original XFL lasted one season in 2001, but the rebooted league was created to rely less on professional wrestling-type elements and concentrate more on rules aimed at speeding up the game. Backed by a television deal with FOX, ESPN, and ABC, the XFL opened with solid ratings but they declined steadily each week until the coronavirus brought a premature end to the campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Biden wins chaotic Wisconsin primary as state election results begin to be released

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected on Monday to be the winner of Wisconsins Democratic presidential primary, as results began to be released in state elections last week that also included a hotly contested state Supreme Court ra...

Roku sees first-quarter revenue above estimates as lockdown boosts engagement

Roku Inc reported preliminary first-quarter revenue above analysts estimates on Monday as more people used its video streaming devices and content platform to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus-led lockdowns.Shares of the co...

China denies city discriminating against 'African brothers'

China dismissed on Monday allegations leveled by African and U.S. diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for coronavirus, quarantine and ill treatment. We do not hav...

Argentine city digs hundreds of graves amid pandemic even as curve flattens

A city government in the central Argentine province of Cordoba has dug around 250 graves, anticipating a death toll increase from the coronavirus pandemic, even as a nationwide lockdown appears to be flattening the rise in new cases.Gravedi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020