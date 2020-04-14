Seahawks retain special teamer Thorpe

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they re-signed special teams ace Neiko Thorpe. The club didn't divulge the length of the deal with the 30-year-old.

Thorpe, who is also a backup cornerback, was limited to seven games last year. He finished the season on injured reserve after undergoing sports hernia surgery in December. Thorpe has spent the past four seasons with the Seahawks, and he was captain of the special teams in each of the past two seasons.

"Neiko Thorpe has just been the spirit of the special teams for a number of years now, and it's great that the guys recognize him again," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Thorpe was voted special teams captain for the second straight year. "He's got a great presence in our room and with our guys." Thorpe has played in 48 games for the Seahawks, recording 46 tackles and three fumble recoveries.

Thorpe has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and the then-Oakland Raiders (2014-15) during his 85-game NFL career. He has 99 tackles, one interception and the three fumble recoveries. He spent the 2013 season with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

