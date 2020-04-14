Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Larson suspended by NASCAR for use of racial slur during esports event

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 04:12 IST
Motor racing-Larson suspended by NASCAR for use of racial slur during esports event

NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson indefinitely and ordered him to attend sensitivity training after he used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event. "NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event," NASCAR said in a statement.

NASCAR had put on the event to fill the void left in the racing calendar due to the unprecedented shutdown of global sport because of the coronavirus pandemic. Larson could be heard using the slur while he was apparently testing his microphone for the competition.

“Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud," one driver replied. A second voice on the stream said: “No way did that just happen.”

Shortly after NASCAR announced his suspension, Larson said there was "no excuse" for his actions in a video posted on Twitter. "I just want to say I'm sorry - last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said," said the 27-year-old American.

"I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African-American community. "I understand the damage is probably unrepairable."

His use of the slur sparked outcry across social media and Larson was also suspended without pay from his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, a powerhouse in the pro auto-racing world. "We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event. The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable," Chip Ganassi Racing said in a statement.

Larson's sponsors wasted no time in distancing themselves from the driver. “We were extremely disappointed and appalled to hear about this incident," said McDonald's in a statement.

"The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated. McDonald's is taking immediate action to terminate the relationship with Larson." Capital One Bank also ended their relationship, expressing the same disappointment.

"As stated earlier, Credit One Bank denounces the highly offensive language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event," said Capital One in a statement. "In addition to the quick actions taken by NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing, Credit One Bank is terminating its sponsorship of Kyle Larson." (Reporting By Amy Tennery and Steve Keating, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

The International Monetary Fund IMF and the World Bank are providing emergency funds to developing and low-income countries across the world to strengthen their efforts to battle the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Following is a list of cou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares seen higher but economic woes may cap gains

Asian stocks were set for a modest bounce on Tuesday as U.S. stock futures edged higher, although fears the coronavirus could drag on the global economy for months are likely to temper investor confidence.E-Mini futures for the SP 500 nudge...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Shes got everything you want Ionescu to shine in WNBA draftOregons Sabrina Ionescu is set to seize the spotlight in Fridays virtual WNBA draft, as players and coaches stay behind closed ...

Soccer-Brazilian football not likely to restart any time soon: CBF

The chance of Brazilian football restarting in May is more of a hope than an expectation, the secretary general of the Brazilian Football Confederation CBF said on Monday. Brazilian football was suspended last month because of the spread of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020