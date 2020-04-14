Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. She’s got everything you want': Ionescu to shine in WNBA draft

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu is set to seize the spotlight in Friday's virtual WNBA draft, as players and coaches stay behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic that forced the postponement of the league's upcoming season. Ionescu, the first NCAA player to score 2,000 career points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists, is all but assured to become the first overall pick, with the disciple of the late Lakers great Kobe Bryant set to become a force in the league. 2020 NFL Draft to air over ESPN, NFL Network

The 2020 NFL Draft will be presented by both ESPN and NFL Network on April 23-25, the league announced Monday. ESPN and NFL Network will combine to provide a singular presentation across both outlets. ABC will air a separate primetime draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday. Belichick, Patriots 'moving forward' minus Brady

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is ready for turn the page after 20 years with Tom Brady. Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, putting the Patriots in unfamiliar and uncertain territory entering the 2020 NFL Draft. Mother-of-four diving into an Olympic comeback

If you are Laura Wilkinson, a 42-year-old mother making your return to competitive diving after under-going spinal fusion surgery, a year delay in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is not a bad thing -- it's a gift. For those wondering why a mother of four is throwing herself off a 10-meter tower, you have to look back two decades when Wilkinson's name might have been familiar. Report: WR Hopkins passes physical

Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins passed his physical with the Arizona Cardinals, according to report from NFL Network's James Palmer on Monday. With Hopkins reportedly clearing that hurdle, the lone obstacle remaining to complete the trade between the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans resides in running back David Johnson passing his physical. Anything possible as NHL readies for relaunch, says Bettman

The National Hockey League will be prepared for a post-coronavirus relaunch whenever an opportunity presents itself, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Monday. The opening round of the playoffs would have been underway this week but like every other North American sport, the NHL has been forced into hibernation since March 12 by the novel coronavirus. XFL files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to coronavirus

The XFL, a reboot of the 2001 league of the same name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday a month after it had to cancel the remainder of its inaugural season because of the coronavirus outbreak. The brainchild of Vince McMahon, the XFL 2.0 was the second attempt by the World Wrestling Entertainment impresario to provide an NFL alternative to American football fans, the first folding in 2001 after one season. McIlroy optimistic about Masters in November

Rory McIlroy is hoping that the shift in seasons for the Masters will yield better results in his bid for a career Grand Slam. Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced last month that the 2020 tournament, scheduled for April 9-12, had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is now slated to be held Nov. 12-15. Larson suspended by NASCAR for use of racial slur during esports event

NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson indefinitely and ordered him to attend sensitivity training after he used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event. "NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event," NASCAR said in a statement. Reports: Panthers' McCaffrey agrees to four-year, $64 million extension

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is set to become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after agreeing to a four-year, $64 million contract extension, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. McCaffrey's reported deal eclipses the average of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is making $15 million per season.

