AIFF conducts online seminars on coaching methodologies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:33 IST
With the country under lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has conducted three online seminars in an effort to reflect on the methodologies applied in its coaching courses and chart out further improvements. The online seminars conducted by AIFF head of Coach Education, Savio Madeira on April 1, 3 and 8 were attended by 14 instructors from all over the country.

The next seminar is scheduled for April 16. "It's difficult to be away from the game. But at the same time the period serves us an opportunity to introspect on what we are doing. We need to find creative solutions, and keep in touch with coaches," former Indian national team assistant coach Mariano Dias told the-aiff.com.

"We at AIFF understand the power of the digital world. Technology can connect you with anybody in any corner of the world. Hence, we preferred to walk the path to chalk our plans and working together to bring about radical changes to the Coach Education system in India." The group concentrated on the nitty-gritties of the G License Certificate (the precursor to Goalkeeping course), AIFF D License, and AIFF C License, and formed separate committees to look after, and improving the respective courses. Dias, who had also won the I-League title as the head coach at Churchill Brothers in the 2012-13 season, is a part of the Committee. "The online sessions have really helped us put on our thinking caps and discuss how we could improve the theory and technical aspects of our coaching modules," he said.

"The planning of training sessions is an important aspect. We have been able to come up with some creative ways to hold such sessions as well." The other members of the Committee include Shakti Chauhan, Jeddy Almeida, Shekhar Kerkar, Gautam Ghosh, John Kenneth Raj, Caetano Pinho, Bijish Ben, Uttam Negi, Thomas Joseph, Parthasarathy Tulasi, Dinesh Nair and Gumpe Rime..

