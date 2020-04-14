Left Menu
COVID-19: Fit India Movement, CBSE to organise online fitness sessions for students amid lockdown

Fit India Movement and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have decided to organise online fitness sessions for school children amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:18 IST
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju . Image Credit: ANI

Fit India Movement and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have decided to organise online fitness sessions for school children amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis. "As the country steps into the next phase of lockdown, @FitIndiaOff and @cbseindia29 have come together to organise #fitness sessions online for school children. @KirenRijiju invites all students, parents and teachers to join this unique initiative from April 15 at 9.30am," Kiren Rijiju Office tweeted.

Union Sports Minister, Rijiju, feels that this initiative will be 'extremely useful' for students. "This collaboration between @cbseindia29 & @FitIndiaOff will be extremely useful for students. It will provide live sessions by experts about Basic Exercises, Nutrition, Yoga & Meditation for boosting immunity and fitness. Thanks to @DrRPNishank ji for the wonderful leadership," Rijiju tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

"Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," Modi informed the nation in a televised address. (ANI)

