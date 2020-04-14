MCA postpones matches till May 3

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday announced its decision to postpone all its matches after the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was extended till May 3. Earlier, the MCA had decided to postpone the local matches till April 14, but it has pushed back all its games amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to postpone all matches, which were scheduled to be played between March 14 and May 3, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the city's cricket body said in a media release. The MCA's office, located inside the Wankhede Stadium premises, will remain closed till May 3, it was stated.

