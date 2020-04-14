Left Menu
Sussex cricket club appoints Daniel Oliver as Vice Chairman

England's County Cricket club Sussex on Tuesday appointed Daniel Oliver as their new Vice-Chairman.

Sussex cricket Logo (Image: Sussex Cricket's Twitter)). Image Credit: ANI

England's County Cricket club Sussex on Tuesday appointed Daniel Oliver as their new Vice-Chairman. Oliver succeeds Simon Crundwell, who had stepped down from the post after three years at Sussex Cricket

"Simon will continue to give us the benefit of his skills in ensuring that the development plans for Hove remain on schedule and on budget," said Sussex Cricket Chair, Bob Warren in an official statement. "I am delighted to have Daniel Oliver appointed as my Vice-Chair, and look forward to working alongside him," he added.

Oliver, who has been a Sussex Cricket Board director since 2011, is also Vice-Chair of the Sussex Cricket League and previously chaired the Sussex Premier League. Sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournaments and sporting activities across the globe are either postponed or stand cancelled

The England Cricket Board on March 20 had announced that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least 28 May. (ANI)

