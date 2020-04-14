Left Menu
Virender Sehwag pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:56 IST
Virender Sehwag pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary. "Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. May his ideals continue to inspire," tweeted Sehwag

Earlier in the day, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Ambedkar dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of Dalits, women and the underprivileged. Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first Law Minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. (ANI)

