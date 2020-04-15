The following are the top PTI stories at 2100 hours: SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-IND Indian women qualify for 2021 World Cup after ODI C'ship round against Pakistan cancelled Dubai, Apr 15 (PTI) India on Wednesday sealed their qualification for the 2021 Women's World Cup following the cancellation of their ODI Championship round against Pakistan with the BCCI not getting government clearance to play the arch-rivals. SPO-CRI-BUTTLER-ROHIT Buttler says he is in awe of Rohit's effortless batting New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) England batsman Jos Buttler was effusive in his praise for Rohit Sharma, describing the India opener as an awesome player, who can "effortlessly" take down any opposition by scoring big hundreds.

SPO-VIRUS-SHASTRI Fight against COVID-19 is mother of all World Cups: Shastri New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) India's head cricket coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday described the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the "mother of all world cups". SPO-CRI-LAXMAN Laxman hits back at Clarke, says just being nice doesn't guarantee a place in IPL Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Former India batsman VVS Laxman took a jibe at Michael Clarke for his recent claims that Australian cricketers "sucked up" to India captain Virat Kohli for protecting their IPL contracts, saying just being nice to someone doesn't guarantee a spot in the cash-rich tournament.

SPO-BAD-DOUBLES-WOM Creating database of past performance to be ready for another shot at Olympics: Ashwini By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have finally got some time to pause and reflect due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they are making the most of it by creating a database to analyse their past performances while waiting for another shot at Olympic qualification. SPO-SWIM-SAJAN-INTERVIEW In locked-down Thailand, swimmer Sajan Prakash finds extra time to recover from injury By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Stuck in a training centre in locked-down Thailand's Phuket, ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash has found a silver lining in the extra time he is getting to recuperate from an injury amid the gloom of COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-DOCTORS Sport must wait for some months, time not ideal: medical experts By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Forced out of grounds, tracks and courts by the COVID-19 pandemic, sports events may help in the long run, but medical experts on Wednesday warned that resuming anything this year could mean putting lives at risk. SPO-VIRUS-MINISTRY-NSF Sports Ministry to engage with 11 Federations via video conference on Thursday By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Sports Ministry will reach out to 11 national federations on Thursday via video conference for a possible discussion on the future course of action as sporting activities have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-HOLDING Holding picks his 'fab 4' fast bowlers across generations London, Apr 15 (PTI) The great Michael Holding has picked South African Dale Steyn among his top-four fast bowlers across generations and his list includes fellow West Indians Malcolm Marshall and Andy Roberts besides Australian Denis Lillee. SPO-LOCKDOWN-FOOT-COACH IWL winning football coach joins call centre to help people during lockdown New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Football coach Priya P V, who guided Gokulam Kerala FC to the Indian Women's League title, is currently assisting relief operations in the coronavirus-forced lockdown through a helpline centre which provides medicine and food to the needy.

SPO-HOCK-NATIONAL-RESTRUCTURE HI restructures domestic events, new format for national championships from 2021 New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The national championships will have a new format from next year as the Hockey India has decided to restructure its domestic competitions with an aim to maximise athlete participation and develop the game in states, union territories, institutional units and academies. SPO-VIRUS-WC-HOGG Bring teams in chartered flights, test them for COVID-19 but don't cancel WT20: Hogg Melbourne, Apr 15 (PTI) Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels his country should go all out to ensure that the T20 World Cup is held as scheduled this year even if it means bringing in teams a month in advance in chartered flights and testing all participating players for COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-TOM I have got huge Test ambitions: Tom Curran New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) He hasn't played red-ball cricket in over a year but England all-rounder Tom Curran says he has huge Test ambitions and is developing his skills to make a comeback. SPO-VIRUS-PM-CHESS PM Modi lauds chess players' innovative method of raising money New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lavished praise on Indian chess players, including former world champion Vishwanathan Anand, for coming up with an "innovative" way to raise funds for the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-BARODA-WHATMORE Shortlisted, Whatmore set to be appointed Baroda coach Vadodara, Apr 15 (PTI) World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore is set to take over the reins of the Baroda team after being shortlisted for the job by its cricket association.

