Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: RB Johnson passes physical with Texans, trade to become official

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:47 IST
Report: RB Johnson passes physical with Texans, trade to become official

Running back David Johnson passed his physical with the Houston Texans, clearing the final hurdle for the trade sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals to become official. The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that Johnson passed his physical.

Hopkins passed his physical over the weekend, according to multiple media reports. Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told season-ticket holders recently that he felt Johnson was a hungry running back who fit perfectly into the style of offense he expects to employ this season. It wasn't that the Texans didn't want Hopkins, O'Brien asserted.

"We love DeAndre Hopkins, but he had three years left on his deal, and he wanted a raise. We weren't going to be able to go in that direction," he said. O'Brien touted the package the Texans received in return, even though it didn't include a first-round pick. A trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills netted the Minnesota Vikings a first-rounder among four draft picks.

Houston acquired the Cardinals' 2020 second-round pick and Johnson while also swapping their own 2020 fourth-round pick for Arizona's fourth-rounder in 2021. "We felt like we had a great offer from Arizona that involved picks," O'Brien said. "It involved an excellent three-down running back who's hungry and humble and can't wait to get started. David Johnson is going to be a great addition to our football team."

The trade was widely panned and has brought heavy criticism upon O'Brien, who has served as the Texans' de facto general manager since GM Brian Gaine was fired last June, less than 18 months after Gaine was hired. O'Brien officially added the GM role to his title on Jan. 28. In a story published by The Athletic on Wednesday, an anonymous executive from another team called the trade "a joke," adding, "How the David Johnson contract was included in the deal just astounds me."

Johnson is due $11.2 million guaranteed this season, the third-highest salary of any running back in the NFL. The 28-year-old has totaled 2,191 scrimmage yards (averaging 4.8 yards per touch) and 16 touchdowns over the past three seasons after posting 2,118 scrimmage yards (5.7 average) and 20 touchdowns during his All-Pro season of 2016. Hopkins, who turns 28 in June, is coming off three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections, tallying 315 catches for 4,115 yards and 31 touchdowns in 46 games over that span. He has three years and $39.9 million -- none guaranteed -- remaining on his contract.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon: $10B cloud contract that snubbed Amazon was legal

A government watchdog agency said Wednesday the Pentagons process for awarding a highly lucrative cloud computing contract to Microsoft was in line with legal and government purchasing standards. The Defense Department inspector general fou...

'A crisis like no other': IMF facing huge demand for support

The head of the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday that the lending agency is facing huge demand for support from its members during the global pandemic. An unprecedented 102 of the IMFs 189 member countries are seeking assistance f...

After Trump halt to WHO funds, U.S. could redirect money to aid groups - officials

The United States could redirect to other international aid groups some 400 million it would have paid the World Health Organization this year, senior Trump administration officials said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump halted fund...

Apple rolls out cheaper iPhone as pandemic curbs spending

Apple is releasing a new iPhone that will be vastly cheaper than the models it rolled out last fall at a time when the economy was booming and the pandemic had yet to force people to rethink their spending. The second-generation iPhone SE i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020