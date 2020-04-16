Astros' Verlander resumes throwing after groin surgery

Houston Astros ace right-hander Justin Verlander has resumed throwing as he continues his recovery from groin surgery. Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters on Wednesday that Verlander is "doing great" as he rehabs from the operation he underwent on March 17.

Verlander, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, didn't make his first spring start until March 3 due to soreness in his right groin. He also pitched on March 8 and exited that outing due to a back muscle strain. "He was having a little trouble on and off, and it kind of messes with your head in spring training when you feel great one day and the next day you don't and the next day you feel back," Baker told reporters. "So (the delayed start of the season) has actually probably been a blessing in disguise for him."

Major League Baseball does not yet have a target date for when it might resume action following its shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Verlander, 37, went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts in 34 starts last season while winning his second Cy Young. He also won in 2011 -- and claimed AL MVP honors -- when he finished 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA for the Detroit Tigers.

--Field Level Media

