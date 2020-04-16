Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos preview

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 08:32 IST
2020 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos preview

Denver Broncos 2020 Draft Capsule --TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Wide receiver The Broncos resisted a move for a wide receiver in free agency because of the draft's outstanding class. Alabama's Henry Ruggs would pair perfectly with Courtland Sutton, but he might be gone by 15th overall. Crimson Tide teammate Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb might be available. In Round 2, options could include TCU's Jalen Reagor or Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye was a nice find via trade, but he might not be a long-term solution given his contract situation. Chris Harris is gone, and Bryce Callahan didn't play a snap in 2019 due to an injury. The Broncos need another option here, either outside or in the slot. Clemson's A.J. Terrell or LSU's Kristian Fulton might be there in Round 2.

Center Graham Glasgow should play right guard, leaving unproven options Austin Schlottmann and Patrick Morris at center. The Broncos could look for a starter in Round 2 or 3, perhaps Michigan's Cesar Ruiz or Temple's Matt Hennessy.

Defensive line Trading for Jurrell Casey filled a major hole, and Shelby Harris was re-signed, but only on a one-year deal. Dre'Mont Jones (2019 third-rounder) needs major improvement against the run.

Offensive tackle They could trade back and target Southern California's Austin Jackson or Houston's Josh Jones or hope line coach Mike Munchak can develop a mid-round prospect and try to solve Garett Bolles' woes.

Inside linebacker Vic Fangio would prefer a better coverage man to pair with bruiser Alexander Johnson. A middle-round prospect could make sense.

--FIVE-DRAFT HISTORY Although Denver won a Super Bowl after the 2015 season, John Elway's draft record was awfully spotty until 2018. Only blocking tight end Jeff Heuerman remains from 2015, and while 2016 produced several contributors, it was headlined by mega-bust quarterback Paxton Lynch. The 2017 class is nearly washed out already, with Garett Bolles on very thin ice and second-rounder DeMarcus Walker a disappointment. But the next year turned things around, headlined by Bradley Chubb and Courtland Sutton, who look like future stars. The 2019 class has also shown early promise between Noah Fant and Dalton Risner. Whether or not Elway struck gold depends on Drew Lock's future as the starting quarterback.

Best pick: WR Courtland Sutton, R2 2018: Chubb has also been great, but he was an easy choice as a top-five talent. Sutton has impressed from the start despite lacking quality quarterback play. Worst pick: QB Paxton Lynch, R1 2016: Bolles could fit here, but Lynch's flop was rare. Since 1997, no first-round QB other than Lynch has started fewer than Johnny Manziel's eight games. Lynch has started four.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 296.8 (28th)

RUSHING: 103.9 (20th) PASSING: 194.7 (28th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 337.0 (12th) RUSHING: 111.4 (16th)

PASSING: 225.6 (11th) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Weightlifting chief steps down amid corruption probe

International Weightlifting Federation IWF president Tamas Ajan resigned in the wake of allegations of corruption and doping violations made in a documentary earlier this year. The IWF thanks Tamas Ajan for more than four decades of service...

UK urged to ease visa norms for overseas doctors in COVID-19 crisis

The UK Home Office has been urged to consider visa concessions for qualified overseas doctors, including many from India, to help them support the countrys stretched National Health Service NHS in battling the coronavirus pandemic. The Brit...

Rugby-Argentina to abandon 2027 World Cup bid - report

Argentina will abandon plans to bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup to give Australia a free run as the southern hemisphere candidate, Sydneys Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday. The Argentine government announced in 2016 that the countr...

CAS orders Sevilla to pay Nancy slice of Lenglet transfer

Sevilla have been ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS to pay Nancy 3.7 million euros 4.04 million from the transfer of Clement Lenglet to Barcelona, the French club said. The Ligue 2 club released a statement saying on April 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020