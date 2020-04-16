Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAS orders Sevilla to pay Nancy slice of Lenglet transfer

PTI | Nancy | Updated: 16-04-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 09:14 IST
CAS orders Sevilla to pay Nancy slice of Lenglet transfer

Sevilla have been ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to pay Nancy 3.7 million euros ($4.04 million) from the transfer of Clement Lenglet to Barcelona, the French club said. The Ligue 2 club released a statement saying on April 14, CAS upheld a decision by FIFA last July, which ordered Sevilla to pay part of the original fee plus interest and costs.

When they sold 24-year-old Lenglet to Sevilla for 5 million euros in January 2017, Nancy negotiated a sell-on clause for 12 per cent of any transfer profit. The second tier outfit's statement explained that when the France defender moved to Barca in July 2018 for a fee of "more than 35 million euros", Sevilla argued that because Lenglet had activated a release clause he had not been sold but released.

But CAS, like FIFA, "considered that Sevilla FC could not use this release clause as an excuse to avoid its obligation to pay." Nancy, who have a budget of around 15 million euros this season and were 12th in Ligue 2 when the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, said Sevilla had 45 days to pay..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Sharma becomes Dubai-based coaching academy's brand ambassador

Indias limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has become the brand ambassador of CricKingdom, a cricket academy based here which will also facilitate coaching through its online platform after the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides. CricKin...

BGI trebles production to bring timely COVID-19 detection and intervention to over 80 Countries

HONG KONG, April 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Global genomics leader BGI has produced more than 10 million of its RT-PCR Test for SARS-CoV-2 and is distributing them to more than 80 countries around the world, including India, Indonesia, Thailand...

Dodgers' Lux goes 4-0 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux swept his four games Wednesday night to improve to 7-1 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Lux is tied for the events second-best record with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, with both tra...

Goa Police release video to urge people to stay at home

After spreading awareness about coronavirus by singing songs out on streets, Goa Police have compiled a video, featuring local artists, to highlight the importance of staying at home for protection against the deadly disease. Goa Inspector ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020