Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wasn't in condition to play 2015 WC semis but Dhoni said can't go to any other bowler: Shami

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 11:46 IST
Wasn't in condition to play 2015 WC semis but Dhoni said can't go to any other bowler: Shami

A serious knee injury had left Mohammed Shami virtually immobile prior to India's 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia but skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's assertion that he "can't be replaced" in a big game spurred the pacer to take the field with painkillers. The knee injury with which he was forced to play that semi-final in Sydney could have been career-threatening as he had to undergo a surgery and after March 26, 2015, the next international game he played was a Test in July, 2016.

"Before the semi-final I had told my teammates that I couldn't take it any longer. On the day of the match, I had a lot of pain. I discussed it with the management but they said it will be alright," Shami told former India pacer Irfan Pathan during an instagram chat. "Mahi bhai, the team management gave me so much confidence. They said it's the semifinal we cannot go for a new bowler," Shami recalled.

In fact, Shami carrying an injury was the worst kept secret during India's World Cup campaign in Australia. He e would land up at training sessions with a heavily bandaged knee and play matches after taking pain-killing injections and fluid removed from the knee. "I had knee injury during the 2015 World Cup. I couldn't walk after the matches I played throughout the tournament with the injury. I played the 2015 WC because of Nitin Patel's confidence," Shami said.

"The knee broke in the first match itself. My thighs and knees were the same size, doctors used to take out fluid from them everyday. I used to take 3 painkillers," Shami told Pathan. "I bowled the first 5 overs and gave away about 13 runs with a wicket. I beat Finch and Warner's bats but couldn't get the edge. So I went off after telling Mahi bhai." It was Dhoni, who kept telling Shami that he could overcome the pain barrier.

"The condition was very bad even after I took an injection. I told Mahi bhai that I cannot bowl because I cannot run any longer. But he told me I trust you, any other part-timer will also go for runs." The target he was given was not more than 60 runs in 10 overs and he finished wicket-less for 68 runs in his quota of overs. The match is remembered for Steve Smith's fine hundred and how the famed Indian batting collapsed on the big day.

"He (Dhoni) just told me don't give away more than 60 runs. I hadn't played in a worse condition than that. Some said my career was over, some said I shouldn't have played. But touchwood I'm still here now in front of you all," Shami said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland to reopen parks and forest on Monday as it starts easing curbs

Poland will reopen parks and forests on Monday and then revise the rules on the number of customers allowed in shops, as the country starts to loosen its coronavirus lockdown, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday. Polands prim...

IMF says it strongly supports India's policy response to COVID-19 pandemic

Strongly supporting Indias policy response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the fiscal stimulus package and the nationwide lockdown, a top IMF official has said that the unprecedented crisis has highlighted the need to increase invest...

Japan to expand state of emergency to rest of country - Yomiuri

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is preparing to expand the state of emergency that Japan has declared for seven of its 47 prefectures so far to the rest of the nation in a bid to contain the coronavirus, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday...

65-year-old COVID-19 positive man dies in Agra

A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man passed away at a hospital in Agra. Taking the total coronavirus related deaths in the district to five. The deceased was also a patient of chronic kidney disease with systematic hypertension.A 65-year-old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020