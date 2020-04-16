Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadal expecting lengthy wait before tennis returns

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:47 IST
Nadal expecting lengthy wait before tennis returns
Rafael Nadal Image Credit: ANI

Rafael Nadal thinks the global nature of tennis means there is little chance tournaments will go ahead any time soon as sport continues to be paralysed by the coronavirus pandemic. Novak Djokovic also anticipates a lengthy delay before tennis can be played even behind closed doors, with the world number one expecting players to have to wait a "few months".

The French Open, which Nadal has won a record 12 times, has been postponed until September, shortly after the US Open, while Wimbledon was cancelled earlier this month for the first time since World War II. But the prospect of either grand slams at Roland Garros or Flushing Meadows being played with fans appears increasingly remote.

"Tennis is a global sport," Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Wednesday night. "We go from country to country and a lot of people have to move around. "It seems difficult to me for any big tournament to be played in the short or medium term." Football's major leagues are preparing to play behind closed doors for several weeks to complete their seasons and avoid losing considerable sums of money from broadcasting contracts.

But tennis tournaments are more reliant on fans for their income, making it more complicated to stage competitions in empty stadiums. "It is not an easy decision," Djokovic told the same programme. "I am ready but I think we have to wait a few months." "If you could play behind closed doors, I would be delighted but I think it's very difficult," added Nadal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist beaten up for writing about qurantined families

A 35-year-old jouranlist was assaulted in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district for publishing a report about some families who had been home quarantined to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said on Thursday. Balasaheb Navgire was assaul...

Maha govt orders action against 2 TV scribes for 'false' news

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said action has been ordered against a reporter and an anchor of a news channel for allegedly running a false story that state minister Jitendra Awhads daughter tested coronavirus positive at the ...

Founder of easyJet calls for CEO and chairman to go

The founder and biggest shareholder of easyJet said he would call for the removal of the low cost airlines chief executive and chairman in an escalation of his long-simmering row with management.Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he would call at a ...

DRDO shifts PPE testing facility to INMAS Delhi to overcome time delays

To overcome the time delays and swift delivery of Personal Protective Equipment PPE and masks, Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has shifted the testing facility from Defence Research Development Establishment DRDE, Gwalior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020