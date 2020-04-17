Left Menu
Report: Buccaneers shopping TE Howard

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:18 IST
Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard might not be around to catch passes from new quarterback Tom Brady, who signed a two-year deal to play for Tampa Bay in March. Howard, a former first-round pick, is available via trade according to former NFL executive Michael Lombardi.

A standout in his final season at the University of Alabama, Howard was the 19th pick in the 2017 draft. He's 25 and has only one season -- at $1.98 million -- remaining on his rookie contract, although he's eligible for a fifth-year option as is the case with all first-round picks. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate caught 36 passes to lead the position group last season.

Howard hasn't been a favorite of head coach Bruce Arians, who is entering his second season as Buccaneers head coach. Last November, Arians said of Howard, "He's a talented, talented guy, but it's not showing up on Sunday." This was two months after Arians said publicly that Howard "can play a heck of a lot better."

Howard caught 34 passes for 459 yards and one touchdown in 14 games in 2019. In 38 career games, Howard has caught 94 passes for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns.

