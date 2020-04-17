Left Menu
2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets preview

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 08:09 IST
New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft Capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Offensive tackle GM Joe Douglas' only free agent reinforcement at tackle was the unproven George Fant, but asking Fant and Chuma Edoga (a 2019 third-rounder) to solve the protection woes is too optimistic. Fortunately for the Jets, a top tackle -- Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Louisville's Mekhi Becton and Georgia's Andrew Thomas, in some order -- should be there at No. 11 overall.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson left for Carolina, weakening an already poor receiving corps. Breshad Perriman and Josh Doctson might help, but Sam Darnold needs a true perimeter threat. The draft's deep wideout class should help, with logical targets including TCU's Jalen Reagor, Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. or Southern California's Michael Pittman Jr. in Rounds 2 or 3.

Edge rusher The Jets haven't had a great edge rusher in years. It's a weak class, however, so they might have to settle for an injury-prone prospect such as Alabama's Terrell Lewis or Tennessee's Darrell Taylor in order to find upside in Rounds 2 or 3.

Cornerback Pierre Desir was the only significant addition so far. This class is deep, so the Jets probably could get a contributor with one of their third-rounders.

Offensive guard Connor McGovern was signed to play center. At guard, Alex Lewis was retained and Greg Van Roten was added. One way or another, more competition is needed.

Running back The Jets have Le'Veon Bell, but signs suggest they'll move on once Bell's guarantees run out next year. If so, a mid- to late-round back would make sense.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY Following the trade of Leonard Williams, nobody remains from the 2015 class, and the top of the 2016 draft was a disaster between Darron Lee and Christian Hackenberg. Jordan Jenkins, Brandon Shell and Lachlan Edwards have earned starting roles, but none is a difference-maker. The only impact players from 2017 are both at safety, Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, and while Adams is an All-Pro, he also has been discussed in trade talks. Year 2 for the 2018 class was a disappointment, with Sam Darnold battling an assortment of issues and Chris Herndon missing virtually the entire year due to suspension and injury. Unless Darnold and Quinnen Williams start delivering on their potential, there isn't much star power here.

Best pick: S Jamal Adams, R1 2017 -- Adams has proven he's more than a box safety, and his leadership is outstanding. But will the Jets keep him long-term? Worst pick: QB Christian Hackenberg, R2 2016 -- Jachai Polite is an option, but Hackenberg is the only QB drafted in Round 2 or higher since 1980 never to play in an NFL game.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 273.0 (32nd)

RUSHING: 78.6 (31st) PASSING: 194.4 (29th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 323.1 (7th) RUSHING: 86.9 (2nd)

PASSING: 236.2 (17th) --Field Level Media

