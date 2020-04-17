Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern star Coman faces fine for driving wrong car

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:10 IST
Bayern star Coman faces fine for driving wrong car

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is facing a 50,000-euro (USD 54,385) fine and a compulsory autograph session as punishment for driving the wrong car to training, German daily Bild reported Friday. French international Coman, 23, arrived at Bayern's Tuesday training session in a McLaren, contravening a contractual obligation to drive an Audi, a key Bayern sponsor.

According to Bild, Bayern's internal rules state that players must drive cars made by Audi or other brands in the Volkswagen group, or else face a fine of up to 50,000 euros. Speaking to the tabloid on Friday, Coman apologised for the mishap and insisted that he was unable to drive his Audi due to a damaged wing mirror.

"I would like to apologise to the club and Audi for not driving my company car to training... it was a mistake, I see that," he told Bild. The Frenchman added that to make up for it, he would visit employees at the Audi factory in nearby Ingolstadt for an autograph session as soon as coronavirus restrictions had been lifted.

Audi own 8.33 percent of Bayern shares and recently signed a new sponsorship deal with the club until 2029, reportedly worth around 800 million euros. German football is currently suspended due to the coronavirus, but Bayern and other Bundesliga clubs resumed training in small groups and under strict social distancing rules earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Lancashire mutually terminates contracts of Watling, Maxwell and Faulkner

Lancashire Cricket on Friday mutually terminated the contracts of BJ Watling, Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner as this seasons County Championship has been postponed till May 28 due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand wi...

Britain's coronavirus death toll reaches 14,500

The UK has recorded another 847 coronavirus deaths in hospitals, raising the overall total to 14,576. The increase is slightly down on the 861 released on Thursday. Last week, a daily high reached 980 deaths.The figure, which is released da...

Call centre firm accused of virus barrier breaches

Labour unions said Friday they had lodged a complaint against French call centre firm Teleperformance for allegedly exposing staff in several countries to dangerous working conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak. In some cases, workers ha...

NBA, WNBA to sell face coverings to benefit hunger

Face coverings bearing NBA and WNBA team themes are being sold to benefit organizations focused on hunger relief. Fanatics plans to sell the face coverings, which have been recommended by the CDC during the coronavirus pandemic, featuring t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020