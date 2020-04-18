Left Menu
Giants will 'strongly consider' trading down from No. 4

Giants will 'strongly consider' trading down from No. 4

General manager Dave Gettleman is ready and willing to part with the No. 4 pick if a team is eager to swap with the New York Giants. "We're sitting there with the fourth pick of the draft. It's going to happen pretty soon," Gettleman said. "I'm going to make calls and anybody that wants to move up, I'm going to say, 'Listen, we don't have much time. We can't fool around. I'd like to get the parameters of a deal in place before we get on the clock.' That would be the best thing."

Gettleman made the comments Friday, not long after Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said on a video conference that he will listen to offers for the No. 3 overall pick. The top two players in the NFL draft -- based on Field Level Media's rankings -- are Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. They're expected to be off the board with the first two selections.

Gettleman is thought to be focused on offensive linemen and could slide down several spots and still have his choice of blockers. "It's something I will very seriously entertain," Gettleman said Friday.

