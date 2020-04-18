Report: Bears to release TE Burton

The Chicago Bears are releasing tight end Trey Burton, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Burton, 28, recorded 14 receptions for 84 yards while playing in just eight games last season with Chicago after recovering from hernia surgery in the offseason. Those statistics fell far short of his totals in 2018, when he posted career highs in catches (54), receiving yards (569) and receiving touchdowns (six) after signing a four-year, $32 million contract with the Bears.

From 2014-17, Burton was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in May 2014. Burton's expected departure comes on the heels of Chicago signing five-time Pro Bowl selection Jimmy Graham and fellow tight end Demetrius Harris in the offseason.

Best known for his role in the "Philly Special" with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Burton has amassed 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns in 85 career games (26 starts) with Philadelphia and Chicago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.