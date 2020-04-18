Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senegalese wrestler keeps training with an eye on tiny but dangerous foe

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:24 IST
Senegalese wrestler keeps training with an eye on tiny but dangerous foe

One of the rising stars of traditional Senegalese wrestling, Moussa Diop has been driven off the beaches of Dakar, where he usually trains, and behind closed doors by the country's coronavirus lockdown Diop, a fighter who "packs a punch", is due to fight again in June and is working at keeping up his training in an unfamiliar environment. Diop fights as "Serigne Ndiaye 2", in homage to his father, but is known to friends as "Coriace." Every morning at seven he leaves the Medina, a poor neighbourhood in the centre of Dakar, to go to the "Body Max" gym which is opened especially for him by his trainer, Maguette Seydi, who has had to close his gym to the general public.

"Before, there were other wrestlers and other people who trained for fitness here. Now it's just me, my brother and the coach," Diop said. Alone, the 24-year-old heavyweight works through his reps.

"A lot has changed," said coach Seydi. "We train in private, which I've never done before." "With coronavirus, I have to protect Serigne Ndiaye 2 and myself. We've increased our hygiene and we're working carefully," the coach said. Traditional Senegalese wrestlers compete bare-handed and shirtless, in loincloths, in full stadiums. Their fights are broadcast live. The 4,000 or so registered competitors are "forced to follow the same rules as the general population: safe distance, no groups, no physical contact," says the wrestling federation vice-president Thierno Ka.

"If they train individually, there are no special guidelines. Many of them do road work, jogging, etc. It's their responsibility," he adds. For these stars, adored by the public, respecting social distancing is a challenge.

"We are famous, a lot of people want to greet us and everyone wants to hold us," said Diop, adding that the virus is a different sort of opponent. "It's normal for us to be suspicious, to be afraid. It's normal for us to be wary and scared, because you can't see this cunning guy." After the gym, Diop does a cardio session on a vacant lot before practising his moves on the roof of the family home.

"There are some wrestlers who are not training," said Diop. "But since I have a fight planned, I can't go without training. In a month's time, the coronavirus may go away and if it goes away and I have to fight, I have to be ready." "I pray to God that in a few days time the coronavirus will be gone," he says.

His mother doesn't object to him continuing his training. "All he has to do is take precautions, go to training sessions, come back, and not mix with other people," says Mbery Diop. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo's homeless seek Olympic Athletes Village as shelter

A group representing the homeless is asking to use the Athletes Village for next years Tokyo Olympics as a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic. An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organizers and the city government has drawn t...

Winning in 2016 is my favourite IPL memory, says David Warner

Australias opening batsman David Warner has revealed that winning the tournament in 2016 is his favourite Indian Premier League IPL memory. Warner, who was the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defe...

Manchester City star Fernandinho names Messi, Ronaldo as toughest opponents

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are the most difficult players Fernandinho, the Manchester City defender says he has ever encountered. The Brazilian has won three Premier League titles since arriving in England and has bee...

NBA, players agree on plan for partial salary withholding

With the NBA on hold, the league and players union said Friday they had agreed on a method for reducing player compensation should game be permanently canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Through this agreement, and in order to provide p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020