Australia wicket-keeper Carey not sure of IPL happening this year

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-04-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 11:06 IST
Alex Carey was eagerly waiting to share the Delhi Capitals dugout alongside the great Ricky Ponting but the Australian wicket-keeper now feels he is unlikely to get the opportunity this year with the IPL indefinitely postponed. Carey, who was scheduled to make his IPL debut with the Ponting-coached Delhi outfit, said only time will tell whether the T20 World Cup and the IPL can happen this year with the COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the globe.

"At this stage it's looking likely that (IPL) might not go ahead," Carey was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia on Friday. "It would be nice to be in Delhi playing cricket - it was my first time selected to be part of the IPL. I'm still really positive. "I'm sure the world will move in the way we want it to, and there's still that hope later in the season the IPL will go ahead and the (men's T20) World Cup (scheduled for Australia), but we'll wait and see," he added.

With most countries under lockdown, Carey currently is in isolation with his wife Eloise and 19-month-old son Louis in Adelaide. He is also fine-tuning his wicket-keeping skills by throwing a golf ball against a wall and catching it on the rebound. "I look at it as I'm healthy, safe, and getting to spend a lot of time with my family. It was a big couple of years on the cricket field, so to have to spend time at home is quite nice," the vice-captain of Australia's limited-over team said..

