Reports: OT Becton had drug test flagged

Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton had his drug test from the NFL Scouting Combine flagged, multiple outlets reported. ESPN reported Saturday that Becton has been in touch with teams on the subject, and had more virtual calls lined up. He reportedly does not have a history of failed tests in college.

Becton, a 6-foot-7, 368-pound left tackle prospect, is a projected top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday. The flagged test isn't expected to have a major impact on his draft stock, largely due to the revised drug policy under the new CBA. The new policy will not draw suspensions for players who fail drug tests, instead placing them in a "clinical intervention and/or treatment" program and fining them for any further failed tests.

For incoming draft picks, those who have their test flagged at the combine must only avoid another flagged test for 60 days to have their status returned to normal, like any other player. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.