Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-No relegation if no more Premier League play, says Brighton owner

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 09:00 IST
Soccer-No relegation if no more Premier League play, says Brighton owner

There is unlikely to be any relegation from the English Premier League if the season ends with no more play possible because of the coronavirus outbreak, Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has told British media. Premier League clubs met on Friday to discuss possible models for finishing the season but all options remained hypothetical after the U.K. government extended lockdown restrictions for another three weeks.

Brighton were two points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining when the league was brought to a halt on March 13. If the season ended with no more play possible, Liverpool would claim the title and Norwich City, Aston Villa and Bournemouth would be for the drop.

Relegation means a financial hit somewhere in the region of $100 million and Bloom thought it unlikely that the required 70% of clubs would vote to send the three teams down. "It would be very difficult to relegate somebody, particularly from the Premier League, if the season hasn't played out," Bloom said.

"You may get a title winner, obviously Liverpool deserve it, you may use that criteria for European qualification, but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the percent needed for teams to get relegated." With some teams having more matches remaining than others, another proposal is that a club's final position be decided by the average number of points they have won per game.

Bloom thought that option even less likely to succeed. "I don't foresee a situation, if the season's not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis," he said.

"I just don't think it's fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season may lose out on 0.2 points based on this system, and also it does not take into account the strength of the team you have not played."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Totti refuses to enter Roma training ground while Pallotta remains club president

Former Italy and Roma legend Francesco Totti said he will not step inside the Roma training ground while James Pallotta remains president of the club. Totti retired in May 2017 after making 786 appearances for the club and scoring 307 goals...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds COVID-19 review meeting with officials

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting with officials of various departments on the measures taken in wake of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Minister, during the meeting on Saturday, emphasised ...

Environmentalists criticise AP govt over housing project on mangrove land

Environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana has slammed the Andhra Pradesh government over a housing project in East Godavari, which he claimed will destroy mangroves. Satyanarayana, who is an environment conservationist, in a letter to Chief ...

Australia calls for independent probe into global virus response

Australia on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the World Health Organizations handling of the crisis. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the country would insist o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020