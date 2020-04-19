Left Menu
Ilkay Gundogan belives Raul Jimenez can play for Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has the potential to play for the defending Premier League champions.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has the potential to play for the defending Premier League champions. "I think he has everything a world-class striker needs. For a striker, he is so mobile, but also physically so good and talented technically on the ball. I can imagine him playing with us," ESPN quoted Gundogan as saying.

Mexican international has been in great touch in the Premier League's 2019-20 season as he scored 22 goals in all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Gundogan also compared Jimenez with one of the world's top strikers for several years now -- Robert Lewandowski. "Maybe [he's] not on that level yet, but he reminds me a little bit of [Robert] Lewandowski because I've played with him. In terms of style I think there is still a lot of potential," Gundogan said.

"Sometimes it's so difficult to predict. A player can have all the quality and everything it takes to play for a big-six team or to play for the best teams in the world but then sometimes it happens and it doesn't work out," he added. (ANI)

