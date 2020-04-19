Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former India wicket-keeper Ratra uses lockdown to complete Cricket Australia coaching course

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:56 IST
Former India wicket-keeper Ratra uses lockdown to complete Cricket Australia coaching course

Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra has utilised the ongoing lockdown to complete an introductory level coaching course with Cricket Australia. Ratra, who has worked with the Indian women's team and coached Assam in the latest domestic season, cleared seven modules to obtain the certification. The 38-year-old is already a BCCI-certified Level 2 coach and his next goal is to clear Level 3.

"In 2017, BCCI and Cricket Australia had jointly conducted a course and it was about to expire. That was to be renewed and alongside that I thought to go with this Cricket Australia course. It was an online course with seven modules (covering all aspects of the game)," Ratra told PTI. "When I cleared all of them, I received the certification on April 6. Now, I am eligible for Cricket Australia's higher level courses. I plan to go for them but right now the priority is to clear Level 3 at BCCI," said the former wicket-keeper, who played six Tests and 12 ODIs.

Ratra said the main purpose of undergoing the course was using the lockdown phase productively and enhance his knowledge. "The more we explore different cricketing cultures, the better it is for us as coaches. The BCCI has a very robust structure in place and that is why it keeps producing world-class players.

"With Cricket Australia, what I found interesting in one of the modules was that they want the coaches to tell their players what to do but not how to do it. They want the players to figure out their own way and then coaches can help them further," said Ratra, who has also worked extensively at NCA. The future is uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Ratra is approaching the next few months with an open mind.

"The stint with Assam was good. Don't know what the future holds but I am very much open to working with international teams (be it a full member nation or associate member)," said Ratra, who also spent time with India's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha during his rehabilitation phase at the NCA two years ago..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson begins taking charge after Covid-19 hospitalisation: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun taking charge of the government even as he convalesces at Chequers in south-east England, following his hospitalisation after testing positive for coronavirus. The Sunday Telegraph reports that...

COVID-19: Amid lockdown, Delhi Police provides ration to Manipuri students

The Delhi Police came to the rescue of three Manipuri students staying in the national capital by providing them free ration after they ran out of food and money amid the ongoing lockdown, a senior police officer said. The male students are...

I-T return forms being revised to allow assessees to avail benefit of timeline extensions: CBDT

The income tax department on Sunday said it is revising the I-T return forms for the financial year 2019-20 to allow assessees to avail benefits of various timeline extension granted by the government following the COVID-19 outbreak. The ne...

New guidelines barring delivery of non-essentials by e-commerce will disappoint consumers, small businesses, manufacturers: Amazon India.

New guidelines barring delivery of non-essentials by e-commerce will disappoint consumers, small businesses, manufacturers Amazon India....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020