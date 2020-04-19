Sports News Roundup: Betty Cuthbert, Born this day; NBA has no timetable to restart and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

On this day: Born April 20, 1938: Betty Cuthbert, Australia's Golden Girl

There have been many 'Golden Girls' over the history of the Olympics but for Australia, sprinter Betty Cuthbert remains the original and the best. In nine days in late 1956, teenager Cuthbert came from almost nowhere to win three sprint gold medals and become the face of what was remembered as the "Friendly Games", the first to be held in the southern hemisphere.

Silver: NBA has no timetable to restart

The NBA isn't close to making any decisions on a potential restart, and it isn't setting any deadlines, commissioner Adam Silver said Friday. The league has been shut down since Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11.

Tennis: Germany to host exhibition event without fans in May - report

The German state of Rhineland-Palatinate is set to host an exhibition event without the presence of fans from May 1 as the professional tennis season remains shut due to the novel coronavirus, according to The Telegraph newspaper. Professional tennis came to a halt in March after countries started closing borders and imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, and all events are currently suspended till at least mid-March.

'Big Three' discussing ways to help lower-level players, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been in touch with fellow ATP Player Council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal to discuss ways to assist lower-ranked players facing financial struggles amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the world number one said on Saturday. Answering a fan's question during his Instagram live chat with Stan Wawrinka, Player Council chief Djokovic said steps would be taken to ensure that only those players who are most deserving will benefit from any relief plans.

France's Pinot can't wait to be on the road again with Tour in mind

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot cannot wait to be allowed to train on the road again as part of his preparation for the Tour de France after the race was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Frenchman, third overall in 2014 and who was a top contender when he pulled out injured two days before the finish last year, has had enough of working on his home trainer.

Patrick McEnroe praises New York drive-through coronavirus testing

Tennis personality Patrick McEnroe has recovered from the coronavirus, he said on Saturday while praising the efficiency of New York's drive-through testing operation. "Great news for me and my wife Melissa. We both tested negative for COVID-19," McEnroe said in a short video he posted o Twitter.

On this day: Born April 19, 1970: Kelly Holmes, British middle distance runner

Six days in August 2004 redefined the life of British middle distance runner Kelly Holmes but only in the aftermath of her double gold-medal winning display at the Athens Olympics did the price she paid to scale such athletic heights truly emerge. Colonel Dame Kelly Holmes, who turns 50 on Sunday, is now a highly respected mentor of young athletes, the proud recipient of myriad awards for her service to the community and in the forefront of the battle for improved mental health.

Vanessa Bryant posts tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary

Vanessa Bryant described her late husband Kobe as "my king" in a message posted on social media on Saturday on what would have been the couple's wedding anniversary. "My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby," she wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of the couple.

Williams coach Mouratoglou launches five-week tournament amid pandemic

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou says his tennis academy will host a five-week tournament starting in May that will give players the chance to get back on court during the COVID-19 pandemic. The inaugural edition of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) - which aims to fill the gap in the tennis calendar created by the health crisis - will take place without fans at the facility in the south of France, and be broadcast live, organizers said in a statement on Saturday.

Too early to worry coronavirus will further delay Tokyo Games

It is premature to think the novel coronavirus outbreak will further delay the Tokyo Olympics, which have already been postponed a year, Brian McCloskey, an expert on global health security and outbreak prevention told Reuters. Under increasing pressure from athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Games organisers last month postponed the 2020 Games for one year as the coronavirus spread, shutting down global sport.

