Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL sets fashion guidelines for virtual draft

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:33 IST
NFL sets fashion guidelines for virtual draft

The 58 players who will be taking part in the NFL virtual draft from home this week still will be under the watchful eye of the league. Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that it obtained a memo outlining just what the draftees have been told they can and cannot wear when they appear on camera during the three-day draft, which begins Thursday.

Typically, players dress in suits when they meet commissioner Roger Goodell at the podium on draft night. But this year, it isn't anything goes when it comes to apparel. The memo states the players can't wear any logos that don't belong to the NFL's official partners -- Nike, Adidas, UnderArmour and New Era -- or can't wear the logos of any non-NFL leagues or organizations.

Their clothing also can't: contain explicit language or racial, ethnic or religious slurs; disparage the NFL; depict anything of a violent or sexual nature; make libelous, hateful or political statements; refer to tobacco, drugs, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, energy drinks or nutritional substances, or gambling; or highlight any video games or media that promotes anything objectionable. The Action Network reported earlier this week that participants in the virtual draft will receive a welcome kit from the NFL that includes items from league partners, including products from PepsiCo and Mars candy.

In other words, at-home draft parties shouldn't be serving Coca-Cola. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 7

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state will continue till May 7 without any relaxations. The state cabinet, after assessing the pros and cons, decided that we are extending th...

Video tribute honors Oklahoma bombing victims amid outbreak

Survivors and loved ones of the 168 people who were killed in the Oklahoma City bombing wont be able to gather Sunday on the grounds of the citys memorial to mark the 25th anniversary of the attack, but that wont stop them from remembering....

Maha: Kin vandalise hospital after patient's death

A critically-ill patient died while being shifted to an isolation ward in the General Hospital at Malegaon in the district on Sunday, following which his relatives allegedly vandalised the hospital property, police said. According to police...

EU commissioner slams Europe's 'morbid dependency' on China

European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova on Sunday chided the EU for what she said was its morbid dependency on China and India for medical supplies, a situation highlighted by the coronavirus crisis. This crisis has revealed our mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020