Bills DE Hughes 'on schedule' after offseason surgeries

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said he is progressing in the wake of offseason surgeries to his wrist and groin, the Buffalo News reported. "Everything seems to be on track, going along well with my rehab. I'm still able to go to the facility four times a week, so I'm just moving along quite well," Hughes said, per the newspaper. "I've been talking with my trainers and what they've been telling the guys here in Houston is that I'm on schedule."

Hughes, 31, underwent wrist surgery on Jan. 20 and had further surgery the following month to address his injured groin. Hughes has spent seven seasons with the Bills, following three with the Indianapolis Colts.

Battling injuries in 2019, Hughes played in all 16 games for the eighth straight season but managed just 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks, a drop from his 37 tackles and seven sacks the previous campaign. He recorded three sacks in a wild-card playoff loss to the Houston Texans on Jan. 4. In 2014, Hughes had career season highs of 53 tackles and 10 sacks.

-- Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.