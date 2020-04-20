Left Menu
Development News Edition

Djokovic against compulsory coronavirus vaccination

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:57 IST
Djokovic against compulsory coronavirus vaccination
Novak Djokovic (File photo)

Novak Djokovic has said he would be against a compulsory coronavirus vaccination if it became a requirement for tennis players to travel to tournaments. "Personally I'm against vaccination. I wouldn't like that someone forces me to get a vaccine in order to be able to travel," the world number one said late Sunday.

The Serbian star was speaking from Spain, where he is in lockdown with his family, in a video conference held on his Facebook for Orthodox Easter. "We (players) will have to travel. I think it will be the number one challenge," the 32-year said.

"If it (vaccination) will become compulsory what will happen? I will have to make a decision," on whether to get a vaccine or not, he said. "This is my opinion at the moment. Whether it will change I don't know." There is currently no vaccine for the virus that has claimed some 165,000 lives around the globe, though labs around the world are racing to develop a treatment.

Like the rest of the sporting world, tennis has been on pause since early March, with the ATP and WTA Tours suspended until mid-July at the earliest and Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War II. Djokovic estimated tournaments would not restart "before September or October".

"The season will officially restart when everyone will be 100 percent certain that people can return, that there is no risk, that people are resistant to the virus and this takes time." Tournaments with travel limited to one country or a region could be possible, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India restarts factories, farming in rural areas even as coronavirus cases rise

Some shops and businesses opened in rural India on Monday as part of a staggered exit from a weeks-long lockdown that has left millions out of work and short of food, while coronavirus infections rose by more than 1,500 over the previous da...

Taiwan virus cases jump after ship visit, Palau says not the source

Taiwan reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost all of them sailors who were on a navy visit to the small Pacific islands state of Palau, which said there was little chance it was the source of the infection. Taiwans government o...

FOCUS-Coronavirus pushes Latin America's budding startups into survival mode

The chief executive of Colombian food technology startup Muy had expected to spend the past few weeks gearing up to raise a dollop of fresh funds from venture capital firms for an ambitious expansion plan.Instead, Jose Calderon was busy shu...

Germany to recover slowly after severe recession: Bundesbank

The Germany economy is in a severe recession and recovery is unlikely to be quick as many coronavirus-related restrictions could stay in place for an extended period, the Bundesbank said in a regular monthly economic report on Monday. With ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020